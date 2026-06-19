Browns Called To Address Looming Concern With Key Defensive Unit

There is a prevailing thought that the Cleveland Browns will consider trading cornerback Denzel Ward at some point during the 2026 campaign. The veteran may no longer align with the team’s timeline for legitimate and consistent playoff contention.

There is an opposite opinion that is also worth considering. Based on their lack of depth at the position, the Browns may actually look to add a veteran cornerback instead, to make sure their defense can remain competitive in the event of an injury to Ward or fellow starter Tyson Campbell.

Cleveland may also be looking for an upgrade over nickel corner Myles Harden. After using eight of their 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on offensive players, the Browns did not address this shortcoming this offseason.

Analyst Lance Reisland is calling on the Browns to address this looming concern with this key defensive unit, saying “they’ve got to find an answer at that third corner.”

“When you talk about Ward and Tyson Campbell, these are elite corners. I thought [D’Angelo] Ross had a really competitive summer, so he’d be my next guy in, if you ask me. That’s a great question that needs to be answered this fall. It needs to be answered during training camp. Do they need to go out and get someone? Do they need to go get a veteran? It might just be a veteran who could play man coverage a little bit, could play some zone coverage, a guy that doesn’t have to be on an island. Having two elite corners give them some opportunity to rotate a little bit, but they’ve got to find an answer at that third corner. There is a drop-off after those first two,” Reisland said.

The Browns re-signed Ross in May as an unrestricted free agent. He joined Cleveland last season when he was signed off the Houston Texans’ practice squad. He appeared in seven games and recorded five total tackles and two passes defended, adding four special teams tackles.

Ward was seen as a possible release this offseason to help the Browns with their salary cap. Instead, he restructured his contract and has expressed his loyalty to the organization and his desire to stay.

However, he could be more valuable to the Browns’ future as a trade piece. As a Pro Bowl player at a premium position, he could bring a worthwhile return from a contender looking to improve for a potential postseason run.

While there is a lot of optimism surrounding the Browns’ outlook for this season, a playoff berth may remain out of reach, at least for another year. Yet, they may decide to improve their chances by adding to their secondary instead.

Ward has missed multiple games with injury throughout almost all of his eight-year NFL career, so this depth concern will likely be an issue no matter which path the Browns choose.

NEXT:

Cam Heyward Has Honest Admission About Joel Bitonio's Retirement