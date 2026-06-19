Josh Cribbs Shares Optimistic Outlook For Browns In AFC North

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a very encouraging spring of minicamps and OTAs. In fact, it was so good that thoughts of an AFC North title are gradually replacing the idea of getting the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

That projected success might not be as far-fetched as it appears at first glance. The division is in a major state of flux, with three new head coaches on the four teams and two of the longest-tenured coaches in the league no longer on the opposing sideline.

With that in mind, former Cleveland player Josh Cribbs is sharing an optimistic outlook for the Browns in the AFC North, saying that the competition “doesn’t scare me.”

“I’m so ready for football season. I’m so ready because this division doesn’t scare me. I’ll never say we look good on paper, but we gotta go out there and actually do it,” Cribbs said.

It is worth noting that the Browns are going through more changes than any of their rivals, but they also needed it the most. Under new head coach Todd Monken, Cleveland could have as many as nine new starters on offense, while on defense they will embark on their first season without two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jared Verse has brought enthusiasm and leadership in Garrett’s place, while rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion each made a major impression during their first NFL workouts. A completely new offensive line will operate in front of either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, as they have both shown signs of improvement that may generate better-than-expected results.

The Baltimore Ravens will be operating without John Harbaugh as head coach for the first time in 18 years, also without Monken as their offensive coordinator, as he was for the past three seasons. Jesse Minter is taking over as another first-time NFL head coach.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without head coach Mike Tomlin for the first time in 19 years. They went a different route in hiring his replacement, adding veteran Mike McCarthy to coach Aaron Rodgers’ final NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals may have improved this offseason, despite keeping head coach Zac Taylor in place, but none of these three teams should scare the Browns at all if their good vibes are to be believed.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Browns' Best Quarterback In The Past 20 Years