Browns Predicted To Make Surprising Move In 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have four potential options at quarterback right now.

Then again, barring a shocking turn of events, it’s hard to believe that any of those options will be long-term solutions at the position.

At least, that’s how team insider Tony Grossi feels.

In his latest Q&A session, Grossi pointed out that the 2026 NFL Draft class is stacked with highly graded quarterbacks, and with the Browns owning two first-round selections, they will most likely be right back in the fold.

However, they’re still likely to hold onto their youngsters:

“The 2026 draft will have multiple QBs graded much higher than Gabriel and Sanders. With two first-round picks at their disposal, the Browns will have the means to select one of them. I just can’t see the Browns allowing the 2026 QB draft pass them by – no matter what Gabriel and Sanders are able to accomplish this season. It doesn’t mean Gabriel and Sanders will be discarded. They’ll be back no matter what,” Grossi wrote.

That makes perfect sense, as this year’s quarterback class was considered to be one of the most underwhelming in years.

Joe Flacco might not even be on the team by the start of the season, as he offers immediate returns, but zero upside in the long run.

While still young, Kenny Pickett hasn’t shown much during his time in the league.

He’s not a homegrown talent, so he could also be out after one season.

Dillon Gabriel was projected to be a backup for most of his collegiate career, so it would make sense to keep him.

As for Shedeur Sanders, the league clearly wasn’t as high on him as he thought.

Granted, using two draft picks on backups feels like mismanagement, but having a third-rounder and a fifth-rounder with some experience as backups is solid roster-building.

Next year’s draft class is promising, and the Browns need to get things right at the position once and for all.

