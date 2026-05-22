Analyst Reveals Browns’ Floor And Ceiling In 2026

CBS Sports has laid out the best and worst-case scenarios for the Cleveland Browns in 2026.

Writer Carter Bahns broke down the floor and ceiling for Cleveland in a piece examining quarterback-needy teams heading into the 2027 draft cycle, and the Browns landed prominently in that conversation for obvious reasons.

“The floor and ceiling: The defense is ready to compete for a playoff berth, so all the Browns need from their offense is competence. If Watson revitalizes his career following a season lost to a torn Achilles, or if one of Sanders and Gabriel takes the next step, this will be a respectable team. Another year of mediocre quarterbacking likely leaves Cleveland at the bottom of the AFC North and searching for a franchise quarterback inside the top 10 yet again,” Bahns wrote.

The foundation of the entire argument is the defense, and Bahns is right. This is a defense that does not need a lot of help from the offense to keep the Browns in football games every single week.

The word competence is the key one. Not greatness. Not Pro Bowl level play. Competence. Completing passes at a reasonable rate, taking care of the football, and giving the defense enough support to work with. That is all this offense needs to deliver for this team to be functional. And given the supporting cast that has been assembled around whoever starts at quarterback, with Spencer Fano protecting the blindside, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston as weapons, and Quinshon Judkins carrying the running game, achieving competence is not an unreasonable expectation.

The floor scenario is the one that should worry Browns fans. Another year of mediocre quarterbacking means another year at the bottom of the AFC North and another top ten pick in the 2027 draft. Cleveland already has ten picks lined up for 2027. But using a top ten selection on a quarterback in 2027 after spending an entire offseason building the offense is exactly the outcome this organization would like to avoid.

The ceiling is a respectable team competing for a playoff berth.

The difference between those two outcomes comes down entirely to quarterback play. That has been the story of this franchise for as long as most Browns fans can remember. In 2026, it still is.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Comeback Story Has A Major Flaw