One Browns Veteran Is Facing A Make-Or-Break Season

The NFL is a competitive league, and if your performance doesn’t stay up to par, you’re in danger of being replaced. There are a handful of Cleveland Browns players who could fall into the category of having a make-or-break season in 2026.

This roster is getting younger, and the veteran players could be in danger of getting passed up if they don’t continue playing at a certain standard. There is one Browns player in particular who could be replaced if he doesn’t set up his playing this season. The NFL recently released an article about which players they believe are facing make-or-break seasons in 2026.

In an unsurprising decision, Nick Shook of NFL.com has picked quarterback Deshaun Watson as the Browns’ make-or-break player this upcoming season.

“Yes, I’m including the recipient of the worst contract (and subject of the worst trade) in NFL history. Why? Well, somehow, Watson found his ninth life and has a strong chance of beginning 2026 as Cleveland’s starting quarterback. If Watson is interested in extending his career beyond this upcoming season, he’ll need to capitalize while the opportunity still exists. Just don’t expect any guarantees, because none of us know how this is going to play out,” Shook wrote.

Watson is heading into the final year of his horrendous five-year, $230 million deal, which is fully guaranteed. If the off-the-field problems weren’t already enough of a headache and PR nightmare. Watson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league when he’s on the field.

The 30-year-old suffered an Achilles tear that ended his 2024 season, and he missed all of the 2025 season after re-rupturing the tendon. That’s a significant injury, and it’s unclear what Watson still has left in the tank at this point in his career.

Despite all the problems, Watson appears to be the favorite to be the Browns’ starting quarterback heading into Week 1. New head coach Todd Monken wants to see what the former Pro-Bowler still can do on the field.

Watson could very well be playing for his NFL career in 2026. The off-the-field issues are enough for teams to stay away, but he could get another contract if he plays well.

However, a bad season from Watson could mean the end of his playing career.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes A Surprising Claim About Myles Garrett