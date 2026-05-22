3 Key Browns Players Given Encouraging Projections In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful that the offense will be improved in 2026. The front office tried to improve the team by revamping the offensive line and adding some wide receivers for whoever wins the quarterback battle in camp. This Browns offense could be on the rise, which might surprise some people.

Recently, the Sleeper Browns account revealed some player projections that are certainly interesting.

“2026 Browns projections from @SleeperHQ: Quinshon Judkins: (RB22): 926 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs; Harold Fannin Jr. (TE5): 77 receptions, 770 receiving yards, 5 TDs; KC Concepcion (WR57): 55 receptions, 674 receiving yards, 4 TDs. Too high or too low?” SleeperBrowns posted on X.

2026 #Browns projections from @SleeperHQ👀 🔸Quinshon Judkins: (RB22): 926 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

🔸Harold Fannin, Jr. (TE5): 77 receptions, 770 receiving yards, 5 TDs

🔸KC Concepcion (WR57): 55 receptions, 674 receiving yards, 4 TDs Too high or too low?#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/nmHZRr2bD4 — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) May 22, 2026

Those aren’t terrible projections, but what immediately stands out is the rushing yards for Judkins. The second-year back is coming off a significant injury, but that shouldn’t impact his career going forward. During his rookie season, Judkins rushed for 827 yards on 230 attempts in 14 games with Cleveland.

These projections have Judkins only rushing for basically 100 more yards, which seems like a low projection. If healthy, Judkins should be able to easily surpass the 1,000-yard mark this upcoming season. As mentioned earlier, the Browns have a revamped offensive line that should help open up lanes for Judkins. He doesn’t have much competition at the position, so the sky could be the limit in a full 17-game season.

As for Fannin, his numbers should also improve with David Njoku out of town. Fannin is now the unquestioned TE1 in Cleveland. He finished with 72 receptions, 731 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in 16 games last season. These projections have him slightly improving, but he should have a significant jump as the primary option at tight end now.

Lastly, wide receiver KC Concepcion might be the most difficult to predict due to the fact that he’s a rookie. It’ll likely take some time for him to get adjusted to the NFL. There are often growing pains with rookies, and that’s perfectly understandable.

However, Concepcion should have a good shot at producing during his first year in Cleveland. He figures to rank as the second wideout behind Jerry Jeudy. There should be plenty of opportunities coming his way, but his overall stats depend on the play of the quarterback as well.

The Sleeper projections seem slightly low, but probably the closest of all three players. Overall, not terrible projections, but the Judkins and Fannin should both outperform those projections, given the upgrades the front office has made this offseason.

Concepcion is more of a wildcard due to it being his first year in the league.

NEXT:

One Browns Veteran Is Facing A Make-Or-Break Season