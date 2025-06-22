Browns Receive Surprising Rating For Madden Video Game

It’s the slowest time of year for football fans, as the draft and minicamp are in the rearview mirror and we all have another few weeks to kill before training camp gets underway.

Another thing to get excited about around this time of the year is that the new installment of the Madden video game is about to drop, and early beta-stage team ratings just came out, with the Cleveland Browns receiving an interesting rating coming off a 3-14 season.

MLFootball shared every team’s rating on X, and the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers sit tied atop the rankings with a 92 overall, while the Browns clocked in at an 87.

🚨🚨 EVERY #NFL TEAMS REPORTED 2026 MADDEN BETA RATINGS🚨🚨 Chiefs: 92

49ers: 92

Ravens: 91

Dolphins: 89

Cowboys: 88

Lions: 88

Bengals: 87

Browns: 87

Eagles: 87

Jets: 86

Steelers: 86

Bills: 85

Buccaneers: 84

Falcons: 84

Vikings: 83

Texans: 83

Saints: 83

Chargers: 82

Rams: 82… pic.twitter.com/EkXXwkFsGq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 20, 2025

Only six teams have a higher rating than the Browns despite the team being tied for the worst record in the NFL last season, and it will be interesting to see if these ratings hold once the regular season gets underway and the game officially launches on August 14th.

The New York Giants have the worst rating at 75, while the Washington Commanders have the third-worst rating in the NFL at 78 despite coming off an NFC Championship game appearance.

Even the 49ers having the highest rating after the horrible year they just had is surprising, and if these ratings aren’t adjusted, there will certainly be a lot of angry gamers in a few weeks.

The Browns are certainly looking to improve upon last season, but to say that they should have the same Madden rating as the defending Super Bowl champion feels like a bit of a stretch.

NEXT:

Diontae Johnson Predicts Which QB Will Start For Browns