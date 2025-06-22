Browns Nation

Sunday, June 22, 2025
Diontae Johnson Predicts Which QB Will Start For Browns

Diontae Johnson Predicts Which QB Will Start For Browns

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It’s not often you see a 4-man quarterback competition in the NFL, but that’s exactly what the Cleveland Browns have set their fan base up for with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all vying for the Week 1 starting gig.

The veterans have been the clear leaders in the clubhouse so far, and new wide receiver Diontae Johnson recently predicted who he believes will be the Week 1 starter.

Johnson was on an episode of ‘The Comeback,’ and he said he believes Pickett will eventually be the starter.

“I think they’re going to roll with Kenny for right now,” Johnson said

Johnson was the only addition the Browns made to the wide receiver room this offseason, and after a difficult campaign that saw him get cast aside by three different teams, most notably after refusing to enter a game for the Baltimore Ravens, he could be fighting for his NFL life this season.

It’s interesting to hear him say Pickett could start, as the consensus thus far has been that Flacco would open the season under center.

However, Cleveland didn’t trade a fifth-round pick for Pickett for no reason, and he is a sensible fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

The Browns will be hoping Pickett can be the league’s next reclamation project, similar to Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, or Sam Darnold, and after winning a Super Bowl as the backup for the Philadelphia Eagles, perhaps he is now in a position to do so.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation