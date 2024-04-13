Browns Recently Hosted Top WR Prospect

There are only two weeks until the 2024 NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns continue to meet with draft prospects.

In March, the Browns made a trade for Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland’s receiver room now includes Jeudy, Amari Cooper, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Michael Woods.

Outside of Cooper and Jeudy, questions remain for the rest of the bunch.

This year will be a make-or-break season for many of the pass catchers, and in the meantime, Cleveland will meet with hopefuls that could push their current group.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared on his Twitter account on Friday that the Browns met with Georgia Bulldogs receiver Ladd McConkey.

#Georgia WR Ladd McConkey is visiting with the #Falcons today, after visiting with the #Browns recently, source said. Atlanta is one of 14 teams to do in-person work on the versatile WR. McConkey is an intriguing late 1st, early 2nd option. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2024

Rapoport added that McConkey is an “intriguing late 1st, early 2nd [round] option.”

McConkey has three seasons of playing experience with the Bulldogs, beginning in 2021.

As a redshirt freshman that year, McConkey had 31 receptions, 447 yards, and six touchdowns combined.

In 2022, his stats jumped to 58 catches for 762 receiving yards, 134 rushing yards, and nine total touchdowns while bringing home second-team All-SEC honors.

After Georgia won back-to-back national titles in ‘21 and ‘22, the team looked to three-peat in 2023.

While the Bulldogs were marching toward their goal by winning their first 12 games, McConkey saw limited playing time due to injuries.

That resulted in 30 receptions for 478 yards, two receiving touchdowns, and one score on the ground.

He then received the Wuerffel Trophy for academic achievement and community service and also declared for the draft.

NFL.com has Ladd graded with a 6.40, meaning he will become a good starter within two years.

