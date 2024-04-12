Browns Nation

Friday, April 12, 2024
Browns Set To Meet With Canadian LT Prospect

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

NFL scouts visit every college in the United States looking for NFL Draft Day prospects.

For the Cleveland Browns and many other teams, that search now extends into Canada.

British Columbia University’s Giovanni Manu is getting a lot of interest from NFL and Canadian Football teams, including the Browns via “The Dawgs” podcast.

Coming in at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds, Manu has the mass most NFL teams look for on the offensive line.

Manu anchored an offensive line that helped BCU put up the most passing yards and second-most rushing yards.

On the field for 212 passing snaps, Manu allowed five pressures and two sacks in 2023.

He was an All-Canada first-team selection for the second consecutive year.

Known as “Baby Shaq” because of his size and love of basketball, Manu is excited to think about playing in the NFL.

His scouting reports list at least as many negatives as positives.

But those negatives are mostly strength and technique issues that can be coached up.

Most analysts rave about his athleticism but only project him as a good seventh-round pick.

British Columbia University already produced an NFL offensive tackle, Dakoda Sheply of the Dallas Cowboys.

They also boast 7 players currently active in the Canadian Football League.

NEXT:  Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

