Browns Reportedly Hosting Multiple WR Prospects This Week

The Cleveland Browns look like they have a very solid trio of wide receivers going into the 2023 season.

Four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper made his way to Northeast Ohio last offseason, while third-year man Donovan Peoples-Jones emerged with 839 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

More recently, the Browns traded for wideout Elijah Moore, a noted speed threat who could help make things easier for Cooper and Peoples-Jones by allowing them to sneak behind defensive backs after he is accounted for.

But the team is still doing its due diligence when it comes to looking at wide receivers it could draft.

The team reportedly hosted Nathaniel “Tank” Dell on Monday and is expected to meet with Jalin Hyatt on Tuesday.

The #Browns hosted WR Tank Dell (Houston) today and are expected to host WR Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) Tuesday, per league sources. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 3, 2023

In three seasons with the University of Houston, Dell collected 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He has some tremendous quickness that he can use to get open at a moment’s notice, but the concern with him is that he’s listed at just 5-foot-8, which will be a big disadvantage for him in the NFL.

Hyatt, who is six-feet tall and 175 pounds, had 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns in a breakout 2022 campaign with the University of Tennessee while leading the SEC in both categories.

The Browns will not have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft because of last year’s Deshaun Watson trade, but they still have plenty of picks starting in the second round.

With Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who led the league in passing yards in 2020, expected to return to form after missing the first 11 games of last season due to a suspension, Cleveland is starting to look like a playoff-caliber team.