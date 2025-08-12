Browns Reveal QB Depth Chart For Week 2 Preseason

The Cleveland Browns’ depth chart remains unmoved.

At least, that’s the case with the quarterback situation.

Despite some speculation after his impressive debut, Shedeur Sanders is still at the bottom of the pecking order.

As reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns will continue to go with Joe Flacco as QB1, followed by Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and the above-mentioned Sanders.

On Cleveland’s second depth chart of the summer, here is how the Browns are listing their quarterbacks this week: 🏈1. Joe Flacco

🏈2. Kenny Pickett

🏈3. Dillon Gabriel

🏈4. Shedeur Sanders — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025

Of course, this is somewhat disappointing, especially for Sanders’ huge fan base.

He had a strong outing in his first taste of NFL action and, more importantly, he’s been healthy, not like Pickett or Gabriel.

Gabriel will return to taking part in 11-on-11 drills this week, whereas Pickett is still a little further away from getting back to being a full participant in practice.

As such, Gabriel might be on the field for the second preseason game.

Reports coming from training camp haven’t necessarily been encouraging, as Gabriel has reportedly struggled with accuracy and decision-making.

The Browns remain optimistic about him, but maintaining the same energy will be challenging if he struggles against the Philadelphia Eagles and Sanders replicates his performance against the Carolina Panthers.

Granted, this is just the preseason, so whatever happens on the field should be taken with a grain of salt, both the good and the bad.

Even so, it seems like this may have never been an actual competition, and Sanders may not get a fair chance to earn his stripes.

