Analyst Connects Browns To ‘Meanest’ OL Prospect In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have spent this offseason heavily rebuilding the offensive line through free agency, but the work is not finished. Adding quality depth and competition through the draft remains a priority, and one analyst believes there is a prospect in this class who would be a natural fit for what head coach Todd Monken is trying to build on the interior.

That prospect is Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge, and Lance Reisland did not hold back in his assessment of him.

“I believe he may be the meanest offensive lineman in the draft. Browns fans would love his physicality. Violent hands, anchors vs bull rush, finishes through the whistle. Can pull, climb, and move people in the run game. Tone-setter inside,” Reisland posted.

I believe he may be the meanest offensive lineman in the draft. Browns fans would love his physicality. Violent hands, anchors vs bull rush, finishes through the whistle. Can pull, climb, and move people in the run game. Tone-setter inside. #Browns pic.twitter.com/zxogfnFKEQ — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) April 4, 2026

The scouting report on Rutledge backs up every word of that. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound right guard out of Georgia Tech played 48 games in college, logging nearly 3,000 offensive snaps between Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech. He earned first-team All-ACC honors and finished as the fifth-rated guard in the country. NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to Sean Rhyan and described him as a burly, experienced drive and combo blocker who displaces defenders.

Keylan Rutledge (6’3 316) Georgia Tech + Mauling mentality

+ Finishes through the whistle

+ Thick base/stout anchor

+ Just 6 pressures allowed in 2025

+ Over 2,900 snaps played

+ Maintains proper pad level

+ 78.3 pass block and 76.8 run block grades during the 2025 season -… pic.twitter.com/JyLgOcB2Hd — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 29, 2026

His Combine performance answered a lot of the questions scouts had about his athleticism. He posted the best shuttle among all offensive linemen in Indianapolis, third best overall among guards, with the top athleticism score at the position.

He is not without flaws. His pass protection is average, and he can be inconsistent. NFL coaches will need to clean up some technical habits. But Rutledge’s mentality is not a question at all. Senior Bowl coaches reportedly had to pull him back during practice week.

Daniel Jeremiah placed him inside his top 50 overall prospects. Most evaluators project him as an early third to late fourth round pick, which would put him squarely in range of the Browns’ Day 2 selections.

If Cleveland wants a tone-setter inside, Rutledge fits that description as well as anyone available.

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Former Player Predicts Browns Will Land Playmaker In Draft