Browns Fans Warned About Something That Could Happen At No. 6

This is the time of the NFL calendar when the fans and the media run rampant with rumors because there’s nothing else to talk about. It’s one of the quietest periods of the year, but things aren’t so quiet in Cleveland as rumors are swirling that the Browns could be brewing up another big draft-day trade.

With the sixth and 24th picks in the first round and obvious needs at wide receiver and left tackle, one would assume that the Browns would plug those two spots with the best available options at their two first-round picks. However, one analyst foresees another possible trade coming to fruition that could hinder the Browns from getting one of their preferred targets at No. 6.

Max Loeb of Honor The Land said in a recent episode that if Tate is in the mix for the Tennessee Titans or New York Giants with the fourth or fifth picks, he could foresee the New Orleans Saints leapfrogging the Browns to trade up for Tate.

It would bring Tyler Shough a new No. 1 receiver and leave the Browns scrambling to pivot to Plan B.

“The Browns want Carnell Tate. That’s their guy. That’s the No. 1 wideout they’ve been craving for so long. I don’t think he goes in the top three, but four, five, they may want to trade down. New Orleans, they could leapfrog. That makes things really interesting,” said Loeb.

Are the Saints a prime trade down partner for the Browns? If Carnell Tate is free at #6, @loebsleads could see NOLA trading up to get Tyler Shough his #1. pic.twitter.com/PTYRPPvbkf — Honor The Land (@honortheland) April 4, 2026

This tweet doesn’t represent what was said in the clip. If Tate was available at No. 6 and the Browns traded down to let the Saints take Tate, this fan base would likely be very upset.

Taking a receiver and a tackle is reportedly one of the worst-kept secrets in this draft, but nobody would complain if the Browns simply did exactly that. It would be a bit of a surprise if Tate was taken fourth or fifth, but if he is, that does open the door for the Browns to move down a few spots and still take a receiver, perhaps somebody like Makai Lemon out of USC or Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State.

There are still about three weeks left until the draft begins, so there is a lot more time for rumors to swirl.

Regardless of what happens, the Browns need to nail this draft and continue building on what was an incredible class from last year.

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