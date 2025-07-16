Browns Rookie Faces Huge Expectations

For most of the process leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, analysts had the Cleveland Browns selecting two-way star Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall.

The Tennessee Titans at No. 1 were reportedly enamored with quarterback Cam Ward, setting the table for the Browns to draft the most exciting prospect in this class.

Instead, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to No. 2 and wound up with Hunter.

Then, three picks later, Cleveland drafted defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Now, Browns fans will always see him as the player they got when they could’ve had Hunter.

Because of that, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports said Graham will be the NFL rookie with the most pressure to succeed this season.

“In late April, the Browns sat there, at No. 2 overall, with the opportunity to pick Travis Hunter, potentially transcendent specimen and universally loved prospect. And they passed on him. More specifically, they accepted a trade offer from the Jaguars to move back from that second pick to No. 5 overall and ultimately picked Graham, the defensive tackle from Michigan. Think there’s added pressure on the young interior rusher? Yeah, I’d say so. … It’s Graham who should feel the most pressure to succeed within this organization I can’t decide is trying to win now or rebuild.” Trapasso wrote.

Not many defensive tackles make their way into the first round, let alone into the top five.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry doesn’t have a good track record with draft picks, so it’s easy to understand why some people might be skeptical.

Nevertheless, Graham is no ordinary defensive tackle, and the fact that he was in consideration for being a top-five pick for a full year speaks volumes about his impact, skill set and talent.

A player isn’t responsible for where he’s drafted or the expectations around him, but Graham will have to work twice as hard now.

Yet, judging by his performance in college, his work ethic, and his fit in Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme, there’s no doubt he could prove he was worth making that trade.

