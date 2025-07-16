Former Browns QB Reveals Biggest Regret During Career

No NFL team has struggled more than the Cleveland Browns to find a franchise quarterback.

Years ago, some thought Johnny Manziel was the guy to put an end to that search.

Unfortunately, his career fizzled out quickly.

Now, looking back on what could’ve been, the Heisman Trophy winner recently admitted that he regrets not taking his career more seriously.

“I definitely could’ve been a person that played in the NFL for 8-10 years and had a really good career. I had a lot of talent, a lot of ability that I know was special. … I just didn’t work on it the way I really needed to, to really take it to that next level,” Manziel said, via JPAFootball.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former NFL QB Johnny Manziel says he has a lot of regrets and that he could’ve had a really good career for 8-10 years had he taken things more seriously, he told @impaulsive “I definitely could’ve been a person that played in the NFL for 8-10 years and had a… pic.twitter.com/AYEywumZKR — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 16, 2025

Manziel was one of the most entertaining players to watch when he was at Texas A&M.

He had one of the greatest seasons by any quarterback in college football history, and his glory days will be remembered for decades.

Sadly, his off-the-field lifestyle derailed what could have been a promising career.

He was out of the NFL in almost no time, and he bounced around lesser leagues before finally walking away from the game before turning 30.

Manziel is now back in the public eye, and he’s trying to turn around the narrative and prove that everybody deserves a second chance.

He’s not going to get another opportunity in the NFL, but he can still give a lot to the game of football.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Retire One Veteran's Number