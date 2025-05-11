Browns Rookie Had Embarrassing Moment During Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie class is one of the most impressive and star-studded of any class in the NFL, and if all goes according to plan, this group will streamline this rebuild and be the foundation of the next great Browns team.

On the road back to greatness, there will always be hiccups, and one Browns rookie had an unfortunate hiccup during minicamp this week when he turned a particularly embarrassing moment into an opportunity to show off his grit.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently shared an article shedding some light on what went on during rookie minicamp, and things didn’t go so well for No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham, as he unfortunately lost his lunch during practice.

“During an early 11-on-11 drill, Graham threw up, and had to run off the field. Soon, he was rinsing out his helmet with a squeeze water bottle, and getting back after it in individual drills with position coach Jacques Cesaire. Stefanski also noted that Graham, the defensive tackle out of Michigan, had some amends to make,” Cabot said. “He also apologized to the offensive line because they were real close to it and almost standing in it,” he sad. But he’s fine, he’s got the right mentality,” Stefanski said.

That is rather gross, but at least he apologized to the offensive line.

It’s certainly a testament to the kind of toughness Graham should bring to this defense that he rinsed off his helmet and kept going, which is something most players would do if this happened during a game, but probably not during a rookie minicamp four months before the season starts.

Moving down from No. 2 to No. 5 on draft night and deciding to pass on Travis Hunter was a bold move that will forever place pressure on Graham to justify such a decision.

After his decorated college career, there’s no reason to believe he isn’t up to the task and will be anything other than an anchor for this defense.

Hopefully, for the sake of the groundskeeping crew, the puking doesn’t become a trend going forward.

