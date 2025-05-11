Shedeur Sanders Drops Bold Comparison To NFL Legend

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was in the mix to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for months leading up to the event, but as time went by and teams went through their evaluations, his stock began to slip, though nobody could have expected him to sink all the way to the Cleveland Browns at No. 144 overall.

While many were comparing him to previous top-5 picks heading into the draft, Sanders recently dropped a comparison of his own to a certain quarterback who also had to wait quite a while to hear his name called on draft day.

ESPN shared a clip from Sanders’ recent interview during rookie minicamp, where the rookie said, “my story is going to be similar” to that of 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who reached out to him after his slide down the draft board.

“My story is gonna be similar” – Shedeur Sanders on Tom Brady reaching out after his draft slide. pic.twitter.com/Up22an4GDN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 10, 2025

Brady was never supposed to even make an impact in the NFL after an unexceptional career at Michigan, so if there’s anyone who can teach Sanders a thing or two about overcoming the odds, it’s the greatest quarterback of all time.

Just like Brady, Sanders won’t have an obvious path to being the starter now that he is competing with Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel for the starting role.

Given Brady’s status as part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, they seemed like a prime destination for Sanders for months leading up to the draft, but they passed on him multiple times, just like everybody else.

It’s now up to Sanders to prove everybody wrong, just like Brady did.

