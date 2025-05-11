Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie Had Impressive Interception In Minicamp

Browns Rookie Had Impressive Interception In Minicamp

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookie Had Impressive Interception In Minicamp
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Rookie minicamp got underway this week, and Cleveland Browns fans finally got a chance to see their exciting rookie class suit up for the first time after an exciting NFL Draft that was highlighted by trading down from No. 2 to select Michigan star defensive tackle Mason Graham before making headlines by drafting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

While the high-profile rookies such as Graham and Sanders will get all the headlines, there’s another rookie with an opportunity to make a significant impact right away for this defense, and he showed what he is capable of on Friday with an impressive interception at camp.

Second-round pick Carson Schwesinger turned some heads on the field Friday when he picked off a short pass from third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during their scrimmage and took it all the way back for a touchdown.

The players weren’t wearing pads, so there was no way of stopping the interception return, but it was a nice early example of Schwesinger’s playmaking ability.

He hasn’t generated much attention given the fact that the Browns also drafted Graham, Gabriel, and Sanders, but Schwesinger has as good a chance to make an impact as a rookie as anybody from this class.

The 33rd overall pick racked up 136 tackles, four sacks, three pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble last year at UCLA and should immediately slot in as a pivotal part of this defense as a rookie.

Despite just turning 22, his ability is off the charts and it will be fun to watch how this coaching staff implements his unique skill set.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Reveals Thoughts On Donald Trump's Support
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation