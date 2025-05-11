Browns Rookie Had Impressive Interception In Minicamp

Rookie minicamp got underway this week, and Cleveland Browns fans finally got a chance to see their exciting rookie class suit up for the first time after an exciting NFL Draft that was highlighted by trading down from No. 2 to select Michigan star defensive tackle Mason Graham before making headlines by drafting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

While the high-profile rookies such as Graham and Sanders will get all the headlines, there’s another rookie with an opportunity to make a significant impact right away for this defense, and he showed what he is capable of on Friday with an impressive interception at camp.

Second-round pick Carson Schwesinger turned some heads on the field Friday when he picked off a short pass from third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during their scrimmage and took it all the way back for a touchdown.

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger picks off QB Dillon Gabriel at rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/F9mGkwfFc8 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 10, 2025

The players weren’t wearing pads, so there was no way of stopping the interception return, but it was a nice early example of Schwesinger’s playmaking ability.

He hasn’t generated much attention given the fact that the Browns also drafted Graham, Gabriel, and Sanders, but Schwesinger has as good a chance to make an impact as a rookie as anybody from this class.

The 33rd overall pick racked up 136 tackles, four sacks, three pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble last year at UCLA and should immediately slot in as a pivotal part of this defense as a rookie.

Despite just turning 22, his ability is off the charts and it will be fun to watch how this coaching staff implements his unique skill set.

