Shedeur Sanders Reveals Thoughts On Donald Trump’s Support

Shedeur Sanders slid down the board during the 2025 NFL Draft until the Cleveland Browns finally took him with the No. 144 overall pick.

Sanders was a controversial prospect heading into the draft due to his fame and pedigree, but no one predicted he’d last until Day 3 of the draft.

Early in the draft process, Sanders was most commonly mocked to Cleveland at No. 2, so the team got incredible value when they took him at No. 144.

Sanders’ fall drew a lot of criticism from fans and analysts, and even got President Donald Trump to comment on the situation.

When asked about President Trump’s support, Sanders expressed his gratitude and appreciation for everyone who supported him via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I was truly thankful for it. Including him, it was a lot of fans, a lot of people in barbershops, a lot of hair stylists, a lot of fans of me and of my craft and of my family that was there to support. I was just thankful to have that foundation overall. It’s just people and we all can come together as one,” Sanders said.

Asked #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders about President Donald Trump calling teams out during the #NFLDraft for not taking him: pic.twitter.com/4080eugIkR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 10, 2025

Sanders has done well in the wake of the draft to dismiss any sort of wrongdoing from teams, instead focusing on the love and support he’s gotten.

It’s unusual for a sitting president to comment on the NFL Draft, but President Trump’s comments seemed to have sparked more debates about where Sanders should have been taken.

Regardless, Sanders now has a home with the Browns, and it’ll be interesting to see how he develops this upcoming year.

