Browns Rookie Predicted To Have ‘Instant Impact’

The Cleveland Browns may have found something special with their second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carson Schwesinger has made an impression during offseason workouts, showcasing the skills that made him one of college football’s most productive linebackers.

Gennaro Filice of NFL.com recently named Schwesinger as one of 14 rookies expected to make an instant impact this season.

“Schwesinger arrived at UCLA as a walk-on and didn’t see much action beyond special teams during his first three years with the program. This past fall, though, he entered the starting lineup in the third week of the season and never looked back, earning first-team All-America honors after leading the nation with 90 solo tackles. Rangy and instinctive with skills to defend against the run or pass, Schwesinger fits the mold of the modern off-ball linebacker. And playing behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett-led front should keep the rookie pretty clean, allowing him to fly around the field and stuff the stat sheet,” Filice wrote.

His transformation from walk-on to NFL prospect represents one of football’s most compelling stories.

His 2024 campaign produced remarkable numbers, with 136 total tackles, 4.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

He was a Butkus Award finalist and Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist while claiming All-Big Ten honors.

The Browns need linebacker depth behind their established veterans, and Schwesinger’s versatility gives defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz multiple options.

His ability to play sideline to sideline while maintaining discipline in coverage makes him an ideal fit for today’s NFL.

