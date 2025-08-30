Browns Rookie RB Confident He Has The Complete Package

The Cleveland Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season at just 15.2 points per game, so it was imperative this offseason to bring in some young playmakers capable of providing some much-needed explosiveness to help get more points on the board in 2025.

The team did exactly that by drafting a pair of accomplished running backs in the 2025 draft in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, but the team didn’t stop there and recently brought in a third running back through the waiver wire to add some more depth.

While speaking with the media recently, rookie running back Raheim Sanders discussed his fit with the Browns and what he feels he can bring to the team.

“I felt like I fit well here. I feel like I’ve got everything when it comes down to being a running back,” Sanders said. “I feel like when it comes down to pass protection, running the ball, power, speed, making someone miss, I feel like I got it all.”

Sanders spent three years at Arkansas to begin his college career and had his best year in 2022 with 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to South Carolina last season and racking up 881 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Gamecocks.

He has proven to be a viable receiver out of the backfield as well and was a do-it-all back throughout his four years in college, so it will be fun to see if he can carve out a role for himself in Cleveland’s offense.

The Judkins situation is still up in the air since he remains unsigned, but in the meantime, it will be helpful to have Sanders in uniform at least until that gets figured out.

Sanders had 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the preseason and is currently third on the depth chart behind Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson, at least until Judkins makes his debut.

