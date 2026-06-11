Browns Might Have Found A Gem In Late Rounds Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns are hoping that their recent draft picks all make an impact right away. There is certainly a lot of excitement around the rookies, and people are expecting big things.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman talked about fifth-round pick Parker Brailsford. Brailsford, who is getting starting reps on the offensive line during mandatory minicamp, could be a gem.

If he is, Carman said he will take most of his criticism of general manager Andrew Berry and pile it on former chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, who is no longer with the team.

“Parker Brailsford got starting reps yesterday. He was with the first-teamers yesterday. If he ends up starting and ends up playing well, I want to take 95% of my criticism that I’ve ever had of Andrew Berry and throw it on Paul DePodesta. There’s the great big elephant in the room that’s Deshaun Watson, that’s 5%. If Parker Brailsford’s a fifth-round guy and he ends up being a solid center for you, what am I to do? You know I’d love to scapegoat a guy who’s no longer here,” Carman said.

"If (Parker Brailsford) ends up starting and playing well, I want to take 95% of my criticism I've ever had of Andrew Berry and throw it on Paul DePodesta." "Do they actually win games?.. Being a GM is more than just the draft." 🏈@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony discuss Andrew… pic.twitter.com/1vBoGjIIHQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 11, 2026

At 6-foot-1 and nearly 300 pounds, Brailsford is seen as a strong, athletic offensive talent. He may have been picked up in the fifth round, but he could play like someone who could have been chosen much higher.

A lot of scouts and analysts feel Brailsford might be a great selection for Todd Monken’s offensive style. It’s not clear how much time he’ll get on the field during his rookie season, but he may become a surprise standout during his first year.

As for Berry, he has received a ton of criticism during his time as general manager in Cleveland. Some of that is because of the Deshaun Watson contract, as Carman noted.

However, most people highlight his hard work during the draft and point out that he has already secured great players, some of whom were completely overlooked by other teams. Berry seems to really understand how to find untapped talent in the draft process.

Carman is excited to see what Brailsford can do. If the young player delivers, Carman will take back a lot of the negative things he has said about Berry and find a different scapegoat to take the blame.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Sends Encouraging Message About Browns' Offseason