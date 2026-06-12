Analyst Names 3 Biggest Winners Of Browns’ Offseason

The Cleveland Browns went into the 2026 offseason with a lot of uncertainties and a ton of work to do to ensure the franchise takes another step forward after a 2025 season that, while unexceptional, was still a solid improvement from 2024. GM Andrew Berry has found ways to get creative and despite shipping Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in early June, he has given the fans more reasons for optimism.

This busy offseason has featured a complete overhaul of the offensive line and coaching staffs, a trade of the team’s best player, another quarterback competition, and ten more rookie draft picks. Amidst it all, one analyst believes there are three young talents from one exciting position group that represent the offseason’s biggest winners.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter expressed his excitement about the wide receiver room. KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond are three exciting young weapons who have all clearly put in a ton of work this offseason, and Ruiter sees them as the biggest winners of the summer.

“The three biggest winners of this offseason are Isaiah Bond, KC Concepcion, and [Denzel] Boston. We’ve seen guys have great offseason programs and then turn around when the rubber meets the road, it ultimately ends up not being all that great. It’s really difficult for me not to get excited about these young receivers, and hopefully they can get quarterback play at a level that allows them to showcase their talents and skills,” Ruiter said.

"The three biggest winners of this offseason are Isaiah Bond, KC Concepcion and (Denzel) Boston. It's really difficult for me not to get excited about these young receivers…" ➡️ @RuiterWrongFAN to @CLETalkingHeads on the #Browns WRs in minicamp https://t.co/u8yXkuSFlW pic.twitter.com/3xwA6y0KVI — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 11, 2026

Monken believes the whole team had a productive and “outstanding” offseason. It would have been easy for a lot of new faces to struggle or for some foundational pieces to go through the motions during camp under a new regime, but Monken’s practice style sounds like it has resonated with the locker room and it’s encouraging that he saw so many positives come out of the OTA sessions.

Monken’s offense is notoriously complicated and asks a lot from his receivers. The fact that Boston, Concepcion, and Bond all reportedly had plenty of great moments in camp and are already looking to be on the same page with their quarterbacks and are comfortable in this motion-heavy system speaks highly of their preparation and versatility.

There are still months to go before Week 1, but this roster and coaching staff appear to already be on the same page. Berry deserves a lot of credit for using not one, but two high draft picks to address what was arguably the team’s biggest need, and whoever the starting quarterback winds up being will be stepping into a much more exciting situation than Joe Flacco did in Week 1 last season.

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Browns Might Have Found A Gem In Late Rounds Of Draft