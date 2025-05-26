Browns Rookie Says He’s Looking To ‘Change The Organization’

The Cleveland Browns needed to add some explosiveness this offseason after a dismal 3-14 showing last year that featured the lowest-scoring offense and the worst turnover differential in the NFL.

After a quiet free agency period, the Browns brought in an exciting draft class, and one of those rookies recently said he is looking to “change the organization” and lead the Browns into a new era.

Second-round running back Quinshon Judkins recently did a Q&A with Sports Illustrated and gave plenty of insight into what he plans on bringing to the organization.

“When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can. I know what it takes to win, so I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing,” Judkins said.

Cleveland ran for fewer than 100 yards per game last season and hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since Week 10 of the 2023 season, so there was no better way to revamp this offense heading into 2025 than to bring in a pair of impactful young backs in the draft.

Judkins is fresh off a National Championship at Ohio State, so Browns fans know him well, and he’ll likely step in as the No. 1 back right away, though fellow rookie Dylan Sampson should be heard from as well.

With a messy 4-man quarterback competition on the horizon, it would help the offense immensely if it were able to rely more on the run game.

The Browns are now positioned to do that, and it will be interesting to see if Judkins can fill Nick Chubb’s shoes and become this franchise’s next featured back.

