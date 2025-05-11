Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Incredible Accuracy In Minicamp

Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Incredible Accuracy In Minicamp

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Incredible Accuracy In Minicamp
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As Shedeur Sanders shockingly fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, fans and pundits alike speculated to no end about what could have caused him to last so long after months of speculation that he was slated to be taken near the top of the first round.

One thing that everyone knows wasn’t the issue was his accuracy throwing the football, and that accuracy was on full display during rookie minicamp when he made one incredible throw that got fans excited.

Dov Kleiman shared a clip on X of the Browns’ running a scrimmage during minicamp, and the video shows Sanders stepping up in the pocket off play action to deliver a perfect strike deep down the middle of the field over a pair of defenders for a deep touchdown.

Sanders’ accuracy was lauded as his defining trait as a quarterback, as evidenced by his scintillating 74 percent completion percentage last year at Colorado.

He has an uphill battle to earn regular season reps, given the fact that the Browns also drafted Dillon Gabriel ahead of him while also bringing in a pair of veterans in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason.

That being said, Sanders likely has the highest ceiling of the bunch and will be given every chance to prove himself in a situation that doesn’t have a clear QB1.

It’s not ideal, but it’s a great situation for Sanders to be in.

It’s easy to get excited by clips like this, but we’ll see how he looks once they get the pads on.

NEXT:  Deion Sanders Sends 3-Word Message To Shedeur During Browns Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation