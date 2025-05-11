Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Incredible Accuracy In Minicamp

As Shedeur Sanders shockingly fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, fans and pundits alike speculated to no end about what could have caused him to last so long after months of speculation that he was slated to be taken near the top of the first round.

One thing that everyone knows wasn’t the issue was his accuracy throwing the football, and that accuracy was on full display during rookie minicamp when he made one incredible throw that got fans excited.

Dov Kleiman shared a clip on X of the Browns’ running a scrimmage during minicamp, and the video shows Sanders stepping up in the pocket off play action to deliver a perfect strike deep down the middle of the field over a pair of defenders for a deep touchdown.

Star: Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders launching a PERFECT pass for an easy touchdown 🎯 Sanders has looked phenomenal so far in camp. pic.twitter.com/HgWn321GiJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 11, 2025

Sanders’ accuracy was lauded as his defining trait as a quarterback, as evidenced by his scintillating 74 percent completion percentage last year at Colorado.

He has an uphill battle to earn regular season reps, given the fact that the Browns also drafted Dillon Gabriel ahead of him while also bringing in a pair of veterans in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason.

That being said, Sanders likely has the highest ceiling of the bunch and will be given every chance to prove himself in a situation that doesn’t have a clear QB1.

It’s not ideal, but it’s a great situation for Sanders to be in.

It’s easy to get excited by clips like this, but we’ll see how he looks once they get the pads on.

