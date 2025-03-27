Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 27, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Make Big Move In NFL Draft

Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Make Big Move In NFL Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Make Big Move In NFL Draft
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ plans may have changed overnight.

After signing with the New York Giants, Russell Wilson is no longer a suitable option, so the team has been left scrambling for a new quarterback.

That’s why they might have to make a big move.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he believes both the Browns and Giants will make calls to try and get the Tennessee Titans’ No. 1 pick (via ESPN Cleveland).

“I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls,” Schefter said.

Of course, Schefter also adds that it will take a lot for the Titans to trade down.

As much as they’ve been open to trading their pick for most of the pre-draft process, they’re reportedly very high on Cam Ward right now, and they wouldn’t mind taking him.

The Giants just signed Wilson and Jameis Winston, so even though they’ve been fairly dysfunctional for the entirety of the Joe Schoen era, it’s hard to believe they will offer a king’s ransom to move up two spots when they’ve already spent big bucks on two veteran quarterbacks.

That would put the Browns in a better and more logical position to try and move up and get the clear-cut best quarterback prospect entering the league.

If that’s not the case, they might be pressed into taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, but his upside and demeanor are highly questionable, and so is his arm talent.

Ward might be the real deal, even if he’s still a little raw.

It seems like we will have to wait until April 26 to see where he’s actually heading.

NEXT:  Insider Shuts Down Big Browns Trade Rumor
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation