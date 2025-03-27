Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Make Big Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ plans may have changed overnight.

After signing with the New York Giants, Russell Wilson is no longer a suitable option, so the team has been left scrambling for a new quarterback.

That’s why they might have to make a big move.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he believes both the Browns and Giants will make calls to try and get the Tennessee Titans’ No. 1 pick (via ESPN Cleveland).

“I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls,” Schefter said.

“I expect the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants both to make calls,” – @AdamSchefter on the No. 1 pick 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/RLesHanaU1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 26, 2025

Of course, Schefter also adds that it will take a lot for the Titans to trade down.

As much as they’ve been open to trading their pick for most of the pre-draft process, they’re reportedly very high on Cam Ward right now, and they wouldn’t mind taking him.

The Giants just signed Wilson and Jameis Winston, so even though they’ve been fairly dysfunctional for the entirety of the Joe Schoen era, it’s hard to believe they will offer a king’s ransom to move up two spots when they’ve already spent big bucks on two veteran quarterbacks.

That would put the Browns in a better and more logical position to try and move up and get the clear-cut best quarterback prospect entering the league.

If that’s not the case, they might be pressed into taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, but his upside and demeanor are highly questionable, and so is his arm talent.

Ward might be the real deal, even if he’s still a little raw.

It seems like we will have to wait until April 26 to see where he’s actually heading.

NEXT:

Insider Shuts Down Big Browns Trade Rumor