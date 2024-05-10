Browns Sign Third-Round Draft Choice To Rookie Deal

With rookie camp starting Friday, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their first chance to work with numerous first-year prospects.

The Browns will have dozens of individuals joining these workouts, bringing together this year’s six draft picks along with more than a dozen announced undrafted free agents who were invited to the camp.

One new rookie will start the camp with his contract already signed, according to NFL analyst Brad Stainbrook.

On his Twitter account, Stainbrook shared that third-round draft pick Zak Zinter agreed to terms on his first NFL contract.

The NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) dictates that draft picks are signed to four-year contracts and are paid on a prorated basis tied to their draft position.

Zinter – who was the No. 85 draft choice in the third round – is projected to make between $5.7 and $5.8 million throughout the four-year deal.

The offensive guard will also receive close to $1 million in signing bonuses according to Spotrac’s projections.

Zinter last played for the Michigan Wolverines, helping the team win the 2024 NCAA Championship this season.

He was picked as a consensus All-American last season despite missing the team’s final three games.

Zinter was a finalist for the William Campbell Trophy – the “Academic Heisman” – in 2023.

The guard was a four-year starter who earned 42 starts in the 45 games played for Michigan.

In an ironic twist, Zinter missed the team’s final three games of his college career after Ohio State defensive tackle – and current NFL teammate – Mike Hall Jr. was tackled into his left leg, breaking the athlete’s tibia and fibula.

