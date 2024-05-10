Analyst Suggests Jack Conklin’s Role This Season Should Be Decided Now

After rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones debuted early last season for injured guard Jack Conklin, the Browns revealed their talented athlete who could become Cleveland’s offensive line anchor at the right tackle position for several years.

Now the question Cleveland must answer is when will the future become the present.

In a recent video posted to YouTube, “Worst Take” analyst Quincy Carrier believes that the decision will be made dually by the Browns’ front office and coaching staff this season.

“What’s going to decide if Dawand Jones plays or Jack Conklin plays is … going to be about a front office preference and the coaching staff,” Carrier said.

The preference that Carrier referenced is whether the team preferred an experienced veteran in Conklin starting this season or a young talent gaining valuable experience in Jones.

Carrier said that the decision should be made clear to both players from the get-go so that there are no awkward issues before training camp this summer so each player accepts his role.

Should the Browns intend to start Jones at right tackle, coaches communicate their expectations of Conklin to be a leader on and off the field while giving him time to adjust to the backup role.

Carrier’s preference for Cleveland is to start Jones immediately and make Conklin an elite backup with a specialty role.

Conklin is a two-time First-team All-Pro, earning that distinction in 2016 and 2020.

Jones was a fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who started nine games last season.

