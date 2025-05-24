Browns Special Teams Player Named ‘Most Underrated’

The Cleveland Browns could enter the 2025 season with more storylines beyond their quarterback battle.

While fans focus on who earns the Week 1 start under center, another narrative has quietly developed around one of their most consistent performers.

During a recent analysis picking the most underrated NFL players at every position, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz highlighted Browns punter Corey Bojorquez as his ‘specialist’ selection.

“His talent can be seen in his consistency. Last season marked the fourth straight year that Bojorquez ranked in the top 10 for gross punt value. He was ninth in 2023, fifth in 2022 and 10th in 2021,” Schatz said.

The recognition validates what Cleveland already knew about their punter.

Bojorquez arrived in April 2022 and quickly won the starting job.

His impact showed early when he claimed AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 17, pinning two punts inside the 20-yard line during a 24-10 victory over Washington.

One of those punts traveled 64 yards.

Cleveland rewarded his performance with a two-year extension in 2024.

Bojorquez responded with his best statistical season, recording 89 punts for 4,387 total yards.

According to Schatz’s metric, which factors distance, return averages, altitude, and weather conditions, Bojorquez led the NFL in gross punting value.

The numbers tell a complex story, though.

While his raw power remained elite, his net value dropped into negative territory.

The culprit wasn’t Bojorquez’s leg strength but Cleveland’s struggling punt coverage unit.

That heavy workload reveals another truth about the Browns’ 2024 season.

When a punter sees 89 attempts, it reflects more on offensive struggles than special teams excellence.

Bojorquez handled his increased responsibility with consistency, maintaining his reputation as one of the league’s most reliable specialists even as Cleveland’s offense sputtered.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Deshaun Watson