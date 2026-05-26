Browns Draft Pick Is Running Out Of Time To Prove Himself

The Cleveland Browns put a lot of work into their offensive line this offseason. When a team invests that much, be it in a trade, a new contract, or a draft pick, for new players, that is a strong indication that they aren’t happy with the ones they already have.

Granted, the Browns were forced into a rebuild because all of their most-used offensive line starters from last season became free agents at the same time. They did plan ahead at certain positions, but it just hasn’t worked out.

That is why one returning Browns lineman is facing a “make or break” season, after Zak Zinter, who was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, failed to climb the depth chart as was hoped.

“There’s a couple of guys that’s about to be make or break. Starting with numero uno, this name has not been mentioned in a while: Zak Zinter, third-round pick out of Michigan. They upgraded the whole offensive line. It’s a lot of linemen right now. Functional strength not there. Lower-body strength was not evident. They moved you around all over the line of scrimmage. Maybe put you at center a little bit, still didn’t get it done. You had a golden opportunity when it was Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio. They drafted you to be able to step in and walk right into that position. Never happened. Didn’t see the progress,” Garrett Bush said.

Coming out of Michigan as the No. 85 overall pick, Zinter was seen as an eventual starting guard, once Teller and Bitonio either retired or signed elsewhere as free agents. Zinter played in all 17 games as a rookie, with three starts, but he took just 20 percent of the offensive snaps.

Last season, he appeared in just five games, with no starts, playing 15 percent of the snaps. He earned his most extensive playing time in the final two weeks, but played just 33 total snaps while the Browns were dealing with multiple injuries.

That alone would not bode well for his future. But this offseason, the Browns signed free agent guard Zion Johnson and center Elgton Jenkins, and re-signed guard Teven Jenkins. They also drafted tackles Spencer Fano and Austin Barber and center Parker Brailsford, who, if he proves to be capable of starting, would move Jenkins to guard.

With tackle Dawand Jones also returning in better shape, that would seem to leave an opening for Zinter, even as a potential backup. The Browns may be holding out hope that he can still come close to providing value from his draft status, but they just might not have room for him any longer.

As long as Zinter is on the roster, he has a chance to impress, but this may be his last chance to do so, at least with the Browns.

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