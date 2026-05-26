Browns Player Is Set Up For A Massive Breakout In 2026

The Cleveland Browns made several notable changes this offseason that could lead to a true breakout campaign for second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft established himself as one of the Browns’ best players as a rookie, but bigger things may be in store this year.

The Browns let veteran tight end David Njoku leave as a free agent, as he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fannin was drafted in part to eventually replace Njoku as Cleveland’s top tight end, but that transition took place much more quickly than anyone anticipated.

In addition, Cleveland hired Todd Monken as its head coach. As the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens over the past three seasons, Monken made excellent use of tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, which should bode well for Fannin, whom the coach has compared favorably to Brock Bowers.

That is why analyst Lance Reisland said he expects the key Browns player to take the “next step” in 2026, based on his considerable skills in the passing game.

“Harold Fannin Jr. was #88 when he arrived at rookie minicamp last year, and from Day 1 he showed why so many people were excited about his future. He has consistently been an outstanding route runner who understands space, leverage, and how to attack defenders’ blind spots. Add in his ability to create yards after the catch, and it’s easy to see why expectations are high. Looking forward to seeing him take the next step as the Browns’ clear No. 1 tight end heading into Year 2,” Reisland posted.

Harold Fannin Jr. was #88 when he arrived at rookie minicamp last year, and from Day 1 he showed why so many people were excited about his future. He has consistently been an outstanding route runner who understands space, leverage, and how to attack defenders’ blind spots. Add… pic.twitter.com/8zJ62dmqwu — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 26, 2026

Last season, Fannin put that talent to good use right away. He caught seven passes for 63 yards in his Week 1 debut, and from there had just three games with fewer than three catches. Late in the season, in Weeks 14 and 15 with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, Fannin combined for 25 targets, 15 catches, 162 yards (including his only 100-yard game), and one touchdown.

For the season, he led the Browns with 72 receptions, 731 yards, six TDs, and 32 first downs while playing 16 games with 13 starts, earning comparisons to Hall of Famer Antonio Gates. That was due in part to the lack of production from Cleveland’s wide receivers, who, as a group, were last in the NFL in catches, yards, and TDs.

The Browns addressed that shortcoming by using two of their top three picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. That could either cut down on Fannin’s targets or, more likely, make him even more dangerous as opposing defenses now have more to deal with.

Cleveland also used late-round picks on pass-catching tight ends Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, and the Browns can only hope that they turn out to be the kind of NFL players that Fannin has already become.

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