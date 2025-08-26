Browns Urged To Address 3 Roster Needs Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns’ roster is almost set.

However, they could be one of the most active teams after the NFL cut deadline.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently revealed three positions the Browns should look to address with newly available players.

“Roster needs: CB, RB, LB,” Moton wrote. “The Cleveland Browns may look for depth at cornerback because of the injuries at the position. Martin Emerson Jr. tore his Achilles tendon in the first week of training camp, and Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II suffered shoulder injuries this summer. The Browns can also bolster their depth at linebacker as Mohamoud Diabate deals with an undisclosed injury. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Browns have called teams to inquire about running backs. Rookie tailback Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned after facing a misdemeanor domestic battery charge that a prosecutor dismissed a couple of weeks ago. Rookie fourth-rounder Dylan Sampson isn’t ready for a significant role. Cleveland needs a veteran to pair with Jerome Ford in the backfield.”

The Browns have been looking for a running back for a while, as Judkins’ situation is complicated and might not be cleared up anytime soon.

Even if he does sign his rookie contract, he faces a possible NFL suspension.

At linebacker, they added an emerging star in Carson Schwesinger but lost Jordan Hicks, and Diabate’s status is up in the air.

Last but not least, Emerson’s season-ending injury was a huge blow ahead of a potential bounce-back season, and with Newsome a potential trade candidate, it won’t hurt to look around there, either.

Of course, the Browns have to make some cuts of their own, and it’ll be interesting to see what approach they take with their final roster.

They’ve already added offensive line depth by acquiring KT Leveston, who can play guard or tackle, in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Other than that, there are still some questions the Browns need to answer before they take the field for the season opener.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Should Move On From Key Player