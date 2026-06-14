Insider Says Browns Rookie Is Stealing The Show This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns came away from the 2026 NFL Draft with what many believe is one of the deeper receiver hauls in recent franchise history, and the early returns from the offseason program are already generating serious buzz. First round pick KC Concepcion has drawn plenty of attention as expected, but according to one insider, there is another name that keeps coming up in conversations.

Terry Pluto of cleveland.com revealed what he has been hearing regarding second-round pick Denzel Boston.

“I heard a lot of good things about the Browns’ various preseason workouts. One name dominated. My source told me, ‘Don’t misunderstand, we like KC (first-round pick KC Concepcion) a lot, but Boston has been phenomenal at times,'” Pluto wrote.

The fact that Boston’s name is the one dominating the conversation inside the building tells you something about what the Browns believe they may have found in the 2nd round.

Boston arrives in Cleveland with an impressive profile. The 6-4, 209-pound receiver out of Washington ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the combine, which is an elite number for a player his size. That combination of length and speed is exactly the kind of trait that defensive backs struggle to account for, and it gives the Browns a legitimate vertical threat on the outside that this offense has needed for years. His college production backed up the athleticism too. In his junior season at Washington in 2025, Boston hauled in 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns across 12 games, finishing with 132 career catches for 1,781 yards and 20 touchdowns over his college career.

The receiver room in Cleveland is one of the most fascinating position groups to monitor heading into training camp. Jerry Jeudy provides the veteran leadership. Concepcion brings the explosive playmaking ability that made him one of the most electric players available in the draft. And now Boston is apparently making a strong case that he belongs in that conversation from day one rather than easing his way into a role over time.

For a Browns offense that is installing a new system under Todd Monken while simultaneously navigating a quarterback competition, having multiple young receivers step up and demand the football is exactly the kind of problem the coaching staff wants to have. Boston is making sure his name gets called.

Browns fans should keep a very close eye on number 12 when training camp opens in July.

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