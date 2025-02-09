Browns Urged To Draft Intriguing RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need to add more bodies to their running back corps.

Even if they wind up getting Nick Chubb re-signed, they still need to build for the future and add someone who could potentially take over if Chubb doesn’t turn back the clock.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Matt Wilson took to X to urge the team to take Clemson RB Phil Mafah.

Mafah is expected to be selected in the later rounds, largely due to the depth of talent in this draft class at his position.

He’s the ultimate bruiser, someone who’s going to continue to pile up yards after contact, thanks to his elite combination of power and balance.

Phil Mafah #Clemson Unaligned power base into his collision with the LB in the crease. Mafah has the athletic ability and skill sets to help an NFL team. He could unleash even more between the tackles. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/CVWZRuwrrC — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 27, 2025

Mafah established his reputation through his determination to keep pushing forward and to overcome the first level of the defense repeatedly.

He also has a solid combination of fundamentals and footwork.

While he looks aggressive at first glance, he’s actually quite savvy and patient.

Although he is not particularly explosive, his craftiness and ability to operate in space compensate for that.

On top of that, he’s also an above-average pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Mafah could be an efficient short-yardage and red-zone running back at the next level.

Of course, the Browns also need to address their offensive line situation before thinking about fixing their running game.

But given their current needs and draft picks, Mafah might be a realistic choice for this team in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft.

