Browns Urged To Give Rookie QBs A Shot At Starting Job

Cleveland Browns fans are painfully aware of the team’s struggles at quarterback.

This is a position the team has had a difficult time finding any consistency with, a problem they’ve had for over 20 years.

They’ve had a lot of great athletes at different positions come through their building during this stretch, but QB is a position that’s been difficult to nail down.

Will the tide change soon?

That’s what the Browns are hoping to find out, as they currently have five quarterbacks on their roster.

Deshaun Watson is the highest-paid in their QB room, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to play much, if at all, due to his injuries.

Then, there are Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, two veterans that the Browns brought in earlier in the offseason to compete for the starting role, or at the very least, be capable backups.

Finally, there are the two rookies that they took in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft: Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Both rookies have pros and cons about their respective games, but they could be difference-makers at the next level if things go the Browns’ way.

With that in mind, Damien Woody advocated for Sanders and Gabriel in a recent installment of “NFL Live” on ESPN, believing that this team should spend a lot of time with these two athletes.

“I think for the Cleveland Browns, the priority should be trying to figure out if one of these two rookie quarterbacks could be your long-term solution,” Woody said.

"I think for the Cleveland Browns, the priority should be trying to figure out if one of these two rookie quarterbacks could be your long-term solution," Woody said.

Woody and other analysts recognize that Pickett and Flacco aren’t, and can’t be, the Browns’ long-term solution at the quarterback position.

They drafted two quarterbacks for a reason, and the hope is that one will establish himself as their starter moving forward, perhaps before Week 1, giving fans hope that this year could be different.

