Analyst Says Passing On Travis Hunter Could Haunt Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to pass on Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft continues to generate discussion among analysts and fans.

The move represents a significant gamble for a franchise looking to build sustainable success rather than chase immediate headlines.

Analyst Matt Fontana recently shared his concerns about the potential long-term consequences of this decision.

“We’ll all be watching Jacksonville this season. Hopefully, they lose a lot of games, but you’re going to watch Travis Hunter. And if that guy goes off and becomes electric – a Hall of Famer. It’s going to sting,” Fontana said.

By trading away the opportunity to select Colorado’s two-way phenom, the Browns signaled their commitment to a broader rebuilding strategy.

The organization clearly values depth and multiple assets over a single, albeit potentially transformative, talent.

The trade represents one of the most notable gambles in recent draft history.

Cleveland’s front office demonstrated remarkable conviction in their evaluation process, prioritizing future flexibility over the immediate impact Hunter might have provided.

What makes this situation particularly compelling is how it will unfold over the coming seasons.

Browns fans will inevitably keep tabs on Hunter’s development while assessing their own team’s haul from the trade.

Mason Graham’s performance will be closely scrutinized as the most visible immediate return on this decision.

Additionally, the future first-round selection could prove vital to Cleveland’s long-term success.

Should Hunter develop into the generational talent many project, questions will persist about the Browns’ choice.

Conversely, if Cleveland’s acquired assets form the foundation of a championship contender, this trade might be viewed as the cornerstone of their resurgence.

