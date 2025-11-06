Browns Veteran Appears To Be Unhappy With Team

The 2025 NFL trade deadline has officially come and gone, marking one of the more active deadlines in recent memory.

As always, some teams chose to buy, others to sell, and a few opted to stay put.

The Cleveland Browns were rumored to make some significant moves in the final days before the deadline, but they ultimately only made one small move in trading Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears.

The lack of moves was not only surprising to fans and the general public, but it appears to have surprised some of their own players as well.

Running back Jerome Ford, for instance, reposted multiple TikTok videos about people being unhappy at work, as reporter Brad Stainbrook noted on X.

Just one day after the NFL trade deadline passed, #Browns RB Jerome Ford reposted two TikTok videos about being unhappy at work: pic.twitter.com/zzGQelHyHn — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 6, 2025

Ford hasn’t had much of a role this season, as rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson have taken over the backfield.

Many assumed that Ford would have been moved, given the Browns’ depth already at the position, but he is still on the roster.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns carve out a role for him in the back half of the season, or if he’ll continue to be the third-string guy in the backfield, waiting for someone to go down with an injury.

Ford has shown some prowess as the lead back in this offense in the past, but the Browns have made it clear that they’re going full speed ahead with these two rookies.

