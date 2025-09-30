Kevin Stefanski Raves About Browns Rookie

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ offense was disappointing again would be a massive understatement.

Even by their standards, it was a pretty dismal outing by Kevin Stefanski’s unit in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

Nevertheless, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins continued to be a beacon of light.

That’s why, following the loss, the Browns’ head coach tipped his hat to the second-round pick.

“Yeah, I think he continues to get better weekly. I think every time he gets a new game plan and a new understanding of what we’re doing and some different runs and those type of things, I just think he’s going to keep getting better,” Stefanski said.

Despite playing behind a decimated offensive line, Judkins managed to turn 21 carries into 82 rushing yards.

He also hauled in four receptions on as many targets for 33 yards, which was third on the team.

Judkins scored his second NFL touchdown, breaking tackles and pushing his way through the defense.

While he may not have the same breakaway speed and top-notch acceleration that Nick Chubb had, Judkins has elite vision and shiftiness and looks like a legitimate three-down back.

The fact that he’s already surpassed Jerome Ford and is getting work as a pass-catching back speaks volumes about his importance.

He’s up to 237 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 49 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt and 79.0 rushing yards per game.

He also has eight catches for 44 yards (5.5 yards per reception), and he’s only missed one of his nine targets.

Judkins is a special player, and the Browns would be wise to get him involved early and often, regardless of who’s at quarterback.

