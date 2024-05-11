Browns Veteran Says There Is ‘Unfinished Business’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns will have a veteran walking their final steps in the league this season.

S Rodney McLeod has officially let it be known that this will be his final campaign in the National Football League.

The 33-year-old recently appeared on NFL Total Access and talked about how this was going to be his final lap and how he wanted it to be with the Browns.

"This is the last lap"@Rodney_McLeod4 has some unfinished business this year 😤 pic.twitter.com/gKQNOMy3Lf — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 10, 2024

When asked about why he chose the Browns to retire, he stated that he felt like he left some ‘food on the table’ last season, adding that he’s always taken pride in his availability, so he was mad at the fact that he couldn’t close out the season.

More than that, and even though he’s more than satisfied with his career and proved everybody wrong by playing in the NFL for more than a decade after being an undrafted free agent, he believes the Browns have some unfinished business.

He stated that he’s seen several of his teammates get better this offseason, and this team is hungry after the way things ended last year.

McLeod wasn’t able to close out the year on the field, but he was a key veteran in the locker room.

He spent the previous campaign with the Browns, making ten appearances and logging 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defensed.

The veteran safety contributed to the league’s best pass defense in the game, but a biceps injury led him to the Injured Reserve (IR) list late in November.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Assesses Zak Zinter's First Pro Workout