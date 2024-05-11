Kevin Stefanski Assesses Zak Zinter’s First Pro Workout

The last time new Cleveland offensive guard Zak Zinter took the field was the Michigan Wolverine’s last regular-season contest as the lineman suffered a season-ending break in his left leg’s tibia and fibula bones.

Since then, Zinter has rehabbed his injury to prepare for his NFL career.

His first practice since that late November contest came on Friday as Zinter joined 25 other athletes at the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

In a video clip shared by analyst Fred Greetham, new head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an honest assessment of where Cleveland’s third-round draft pick stood after his initial practice.

“He looks good; he’s comfortable,” Stefanski said.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on impressions of Zak Zinter back on the field after injury at UM pic.twitter.com/Ea07e3oz3Y — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 10, 2024

Stefanski noted that his position coaches also relayed the same information to him, telling media members that the assistant coaches “were pleased” with his progress.

The Cleveland head coach confirmed that Zinter had not practiced on a football field since the injury, giving his leg ample time to recover.

Despite the layoff, videos of Zinter’s practice appeared to show little rust in the offensive lineman’s technique.

Local Fox sports anchor John Sabol shared a video on Twitter of Zinter working with his new offensive line coaches, showing the rookie guard using his legs to prevent the coach from progressing toward the backfield.

Zak Zinter (broken leg) is out here for the first #Browns rookie minicamp practice. He said two weeks ago he would be good to go and practice, and here he is. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/4DAUkBxpJa — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 10, 2024

Zinter was a four-year starter for Michigan, starting in 42 of the 45 games he played at the school.

The guard was a consensus All-American selection despite missing his team’s final three regular-season games.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound lineman was also an Outland Trophy semifinalist, an award given to the nation’s best offensive lineman each year.

NEXT:

Michael Hall Gives Honest Answer To Working Under Defensive Coach Jim Schwartz