Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, May 11, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Assesses Zak Zinter’s First Pro Workout

Kevin Stefanski Assesses Zak Zinter’s First Pro Workout

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The last time new Cleveland offensive guard Zak Zinter took the field was the Michigan Wolverine’s last regular-season contest as the lineman suffered a season-ending break in his left leg’s tibia and fibula bones.

Since then, Zinter has rehabbed his injury to prepare for his NFL career.

His first practice since that late November contest came on Friday as Zinter joined 25 other athletes at the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

In a video clip shared by analyst Fred Greetham, new head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an honest assessment of where Cleveland’s third-round draft pick stood after his initial practice.

“He looks good; he’s comfortable,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski noted that his position coaches also relayed the same information to him, telling media members that the assistant coaches “were pleased” with his progress.

The Cleveland head coach confirmed that Zinter had not practiced on a football field since the injury, giving his leg ample time to recover.

Despite the layoff, videos of Zinter’s practice appeared to show little rust in the offensive lineman’s technique.

Local Fox sports anchor John Sabol shared a video on Twitter of Zinter working with his new offensive line coaches, showing the rookie guard using his legs to prevent the coach from progressing toward the backfield.

Zinter was a four-year starter for Michigan, starting in 42 of the 45 games he played at the school.

The guard was a consensus All-American selection despite missing his team’s final three regular-season games.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound lineman was also an Outland Trophy semifinalist, an award given to the nation’s best offensive lineman each year.

NEXT:  Michael Hall Gives Honest Answer To Working Under Defensive Coach Jim Schwartz
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Michael Hall Gives Honest Answer To Working Under Defensive Coach Jim Schwartz

45 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jowon Briggs Gives Candid Answers As To What Motivates Him

2 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Believes Nathaniel Watson Is Cleveland's 'Biggest LB'

3 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Brady Breeze #35 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Add Interesting Safety Prospect To Rookie Camp

15 hours ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Browns Reveal 26-Man Roster For Cleveland Rookie Camp

16 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Javion Cohen #OL10 of Miami-Fl participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Announce 8 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Suggests Jack Conklin's Role This Season Should Be Decided Now

1 day ago

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 24: Trenton Welch #81 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game September 24, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Treyton Welch Ranks As Top Prospect To Watch At Rookie Camp

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst's Early AFC Playoff Prediction Includes Surprise Division Winner

1 day ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13.

Browns Sign Third-Round Draft Choice To Rookie Deal

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Omits Browns' Andrew Berry From Top GM Ranking

2 days ago

NFL Combine

Browns Release Former Seventh-Round Pick

2 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 02: A detail view of the NFL crest and logo is seen in game action during the Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, FL.

Cleveland's Division Title Drought Magnified In Social Media Post

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analysts Hints To Reasons Why Kevin Stefanski's Extension Delayed

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Browns' Social Media Post Quietly Dispels Rumored Matchup

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Gives Heartfelt Answer About His Bond With Cleveland

2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: The Miz attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Miz Shares His Thoughts On Being A Browns Fan And Possible Super Bowl Run

3 days ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Invite Intriguing Defensive Back To Rookie Camp

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong

Pierre Strong Shares Strong Statement About Nick Chubb's Mentorship

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Jamari Thrash #WO30 of Louisville participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jamari Thrash's Impact Will Be Several Years In The Making

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Provides Insight Into Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Injury

3 days ago

A detail view of a NFL Crest logo is seen on banner in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 8th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

Browns' Schedule For 2024 Ranked Toughest In League

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Maurice Hurst Excited To Work With 1 Browns Rookie

3 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Insider Confirms NFL Schedule Release Date

4 days ago

Browns Nation