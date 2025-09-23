Browns Veteran Sends 2-Word Message About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns secured their first victory of the season with renewed confidence in their backfield.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has emerged as a key contributor, transforming the team’s ground game outlook after questions surrounded the position following Nick Chubb’s departure.

His early production has impressed teammates throughout the organization.

Center Ethan Pocic offered strong 2-word praise for the young back’s development.

“He’s the ‘real deal’,” Pocic said, according to insider Scott Petrak on X.

Judkins missed the entire training camp due to legal matters and signed his rookie contract just before the season opener.

Despite the delayed start, he has quickly established himself as a reliable option for Cleveland’s offense.

The rookie made his debut in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 61 yards on 10 carries.

Judkins has accumulated 155 rushing yards through his first two games, placing him among the top rookie rushers this season.

His combination of power and agility has provided the spark Cleveland needed after losing their featured back.

The Browns entered the offseason with significant concerns about running back depth.

Those worries are fading as the rookie continues earning trust from coaches and veterans.

Pocic’s public endorsement reflects the growing confidence in Judkins’ ability to anchor the ground attack.

Cleveland hopes this emerging talent will fuel a more balanced offensive approach throughout the remainder of the season.

