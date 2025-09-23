Browns May Have Found A Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns may have found a true defensive star in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carson Schwesinger has looked like an early favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he had his best game yet in Week 3.

Browns writer Noah Monroe shared some impressive stats about the linebacker from the win against the Green Bay Packers.

“9 – The number of tackles that Schwesinger had in the game against the Packers. The nine tackles are a career-high for the UCLA product, totaling one more than he had in his NFL regular season debut against the [Cincinnati] Bengals. His nine tackles tied [Grant] Delpit for the most tackles against the Packers. With his nine tackles, Schwesinger moves into a tie with LB Devin Bush for most tackles on the Browns this season with 22,” Monroe wrote.

The Browns took him with the first pick of the second round, and he’s been even better than advertised.

He turned heads with his energy and work ethic in training camp, and he’s already shown that he can be a foundational player for years to come.

His football IQ, play recognition and athleticism have made him a pillar of coordinator Jim Schwartz’s top-tier defense.

Schwesinger can stuff the run, get around the edge to rush the passer, and disrupt everything that the offense tries to do.

The Browns needed him to step up right away to make up for the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah due to a neck injury suffered last season.

While it’s still early in the season and in Schwesinger’s career, he looks like he’s going to be a mainstay in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Eric Dickerson Blasts Browns Over Rookie QB Treatment