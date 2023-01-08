Browns Nation

Browns Vs. Steelers: What’s At Stake Today

By

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For those Cleveland Browns fans who believe this is another sleepy regular season finale game, that is simply not true.

Aside from the obvious benefits of the Browns knocking the Steelers out of the playoffs and dealing an under .500 record to Mike Tomlin for the first time, there are other matters at stake in this game.

Here is your checklist of what to keep track of and cheer for.

 

1. Nick Chubb Is Chasing History

If Nick Chubb rushes for 52 yards, he will achieve 1,500 yards for the first time in his career.

The only other Browns player to do this is Jim Brown.

Nick Chubb is still in the race for NFL rushing leader, but he would need a monstrous day to wrangle the title from Josh Jacobs.

He needs 206 rushing yards to do it.

 

2. Myles Garrett Pursues History

With 1 sack against Pittsburgh, Myles Garrett can tie his own career-best single-season sack record of 16 which he achieved in 2021.

He is also in the thick of it for NFL sack leader but would need a big day.

 

3. Amari Cooper Seeks Career High Yardage

Amari Cooper needs 81 yards to surpass his own career high of 1,189 achieved when he was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

Cooper already has achieved his career best in touchdowns with 9 in 2022, but if he reaches 10, he would be the first Browns wide receiver to have double-digit TD catches since Braylon Edwards had 16 in 2007.

 

4. The Loser Of This Game Finishes Last

And last, but not least, the loser of this game finishes last in the AFC North.

Though none of this is as satisfying as a trip to the playoffs, it does add weight to an already heated rivalry between the Browns and Steelers.

 

