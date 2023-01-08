Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (1/8/23)

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/8/23)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, January 8, 2023, and it is the final day of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 season.

Fans have mixed feelings about today.

They wish the Browns were in the playoffs, but they also want the Browns to take care of business and knock the Steelers out of the playoffs with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

“Most Famous Person On Your Phone” Team Video Is A Viral Hit

The Browns’ social media department continues to knock it out of the park with the posts and videos in these latter stages of the season.

The most recent TikTok asks various players who the most famous person on their phone is.

@browns

Coop & Felton know some big time celebrities 😂 #browns #famous #celebrity

♬ original sound – Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper‘s face says it all as he tells the camera Beyonce is on his phone.

And Joel Bitonio answers just as we would expect, naming Nick Chubb.

 

Could We See Special Teams Magic Today?

Old Time Football‘s footage of Eric Metcalf running a 90-yard kickoff for a touchdown in the 1990 AFC Divisional Playoff makes us hungry for some great special teams action today.

By the way, Metcalf himself chimed in on this tweet/video by saying he had a fractured left foot on that day.

Donovan Peoples-Jones gave us a TD earlier this season.

Of course, the underlying theme of this Week 18 game is that we do not know which parts of this team and coaching staff will be with the Browns in 2023.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is perhaps on the top of the list of people who could go.

He is a holdover from the Freddie Kitchens era, and given his management of the hands’ team, his football future could be over in Cleveland.

There are others who believe that Cade York needs more and better coaching if he is to develop into an elite NFL kicker.

A special teams guru could be at the top of the Browns’ 2023 wish list.

Does anyone know Phil Dawson‘s phone number?

Happy Sunday and Game Day Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan Takes Shot At Browns In Response To Free Agency Question

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Score Predictions

13 hours ago

browns helmet

Jadeveon Clowney Ruled Out: Sam Kamara Elevated From Practice Squad

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/7/23)

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Jadeveon Clowney's Agent Issues Statement About Cleveland.com Interview

2 days ago

browns helmets

Is DC Joe Woods Done After Sunday?

2 days ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Earns Browns "Good Guy" Award

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/6/23)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) in game action. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 27-19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Report: Former Brown Peyton Hillis Hospitalized After Saving Kids From Drowning

2 days ago

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Jadeveon Clowney Drops Bombshell Comments About Future With Browns

3 days ago

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Talks Week 18 Steelers Vs Browns Matchup

3 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Reacts To Joe Thomas HOF News

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/5/23)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas (73) on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on September 24, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Joe Thomas Is Named A Pro Football HOF Finalist

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Corey Bojorquez Earns AFC Week 17 Honor

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nick Chubb Comments On What Getting 1500 Yards Would Mean

4 days ago

Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Comments On Damar Hamlin Situation

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/4/23)

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Is Grant Delpit Finally Turning The Corner For The Browns?

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Steelers

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/3/23)

5 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns In Win Over Commanders

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Has A Message For The Steelers

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Browns Might Be Without 2 Key Players For Steelers Game

6 days ago

Cameron Jordan Takes Shot At Browns In Response To Free Agency Question

No more pages to load