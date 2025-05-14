Browns Will Face AFC North Rival In Week 1

The NFL is set to release the complete 2025 Cleveland Browns schedule tonight at 8 p.m., giving fans their first comprehensive look at the upcoming season.

While the official announcement remains hours away, several key matchups have already leaked to the public.

Reports indicate the Browns face a demanding slate featuring playoff contenders, crucial divisional battles, and an international game.

Following a disappointing 3-14 record in 2024, Cleveland seeks a fresh start under new circumstances.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently revealed the Browns will kick off their season with a notable divisional clash.

“An AFC North showdown is set for Week 1, as Joe Burrow and the #Bengals will take on Myles Garrett and the #Browns at 1:00 ET,” Schultz wrote.

Sources: An AFC North showdown is set for Week 1, as Joe Burrow and the #Bengals will take on Myles Garrett and the #Browns at 1:00 ET. pic.twitter.com/GzV9t9avHU — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2025

The Browns confront a challenging path in 2025, with seven opponents coming off winning campaigns in 2024 including the Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Packers, Ravens, Steelers, and Vikings.

Their home schedule proves equally daunting, featuring six teams with winning records, five of which reached the playoffs: Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers.

One home matchup against the Vikings shifts overseas to London during Week 5 at Tottenham Stadium, marking their international appearance for the season.

Cleveland remained active throughout the offseason, extending star defensive end Myles Garrett while reshaping the roster through free agency and the draft.

At quarterback, they acquired Kenny Pickett, brought back veteran Joe Flacco, and drafted promising talents Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns bolstered both lines by adding Julian Okwara, Joe Tryon Shoyinka, Maliek Collins, Cornelius Lucas, and Teven Jenkins.

Their draft class includes defensive tackle Mason Graham, running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

After last season’s struggles, Cleveland appears positioned for a potential turnaround with their revamped roster.

NEXT:

Roger Goodell Sends Positive Message About New Browns Stadium