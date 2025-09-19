Browns Worked Out 2 Punters On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns worked out two veteran punters on Thursday, signaling potential concerns about their special teams unit.

The workouts came after starting punter Corey Bojorquez injured his ankle on a blocked punt in last week’s loss to Baltimore.

Bojorquez finished that game but has been limited in practice this week, creating uncertainty about his availability for Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay.

After an 0-2 start that featured multiple special teams breakdowns, Cleveland hosted Brad Robbins and Ryan Stonehouse for tryouts.

Cleveland’s special teams struggles have contributed significantly to their winless start.

Missed kicks, blocked punts, and inconsistent coverage have plagued the unit through two games, adding pressure to find reliable depth pieces.

Both veteran options bring proven NFL experience to the table. Robbins has spent time with Cincinnati and Buffalo during his career, while Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games for Tennessee last season.

Stonehouse averaged 50.6 yards per punt in 2024, demonstrating the leg strength Cleveland values in field position battles.

Bojorquez has been dependable since joining Cleveland in 2022, missing just one game while consistently flipping field position with his powerful kicks.

However, his current health status adds another layer of concern to a special teams unit already relying heavily on rookie kicker Andre Szmyt.

