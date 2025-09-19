Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, September 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Worked Out 2 Punters On Thursday

Browns Worked Out 2 Punters On Thursday

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Worked Out 2 Punters On Thursday
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns worked out two veteran punters on Thursday, signaling potential concerns about their special teams unit.

The workouts came after starting punter Corey Bojorquez injured his ankle on a blocked punt in last week’s loss to Baltimore.

Bojorquez finished that game but has been limited in practice this week, creating uncertainty about his availability for Sunday’s matchup against Green Bay.

After an 0-2 start that featured multiple special teams breakdowns, Cleveland hosted Brad Robbins and Ryan Stonehouse for tryouts.

Cleveland’s special teams struggles have contributed significantly to their winless start.

Missed kicks, blocked punts, and inconsistent coverage have plagued the unit through two games, adding pressure to find reliable depth pieces.

Both veteran options bring proven NFL experience to the table. Robbins has spent time with Cincinnati and Buffalo during his career, while Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games for Tennessee last season.

Stonehouse averaged 50.6 yards per punt in 2024, demonstrating the leg strength Cleveland values in field position battles.

Bojorquez has been dependable since joining Cleveland in 2022, missing just one game while consistently flipping field position with his powerful kicks.

However, his current health status adds another layer of concern to a special teams unit already relying heavily on rookie kicker Andre Szmyt.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Draws Comparison To NFL Hall Of Famer
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation