Myles Garrett Draws Comparison To NFL Hall Of Famer

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best pass rusher in the game.

More than that, he may be the best player in the NFL.

That’s why former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger recently compared Myles Garrett to one of the greatest defensive ends of all time.

“[Myles Garrett] is the closest player to the legend, Bruce Smith, that I have watched,” Baldinger wrote on X.

Smith holds the record for the most career sacks (200), so a player is doing something special whenever he’s mentioned in the same breath as him.

Of course, Garrett is far behind Smith with 106 career sacks, and he would have to take it up a notch to surpass him, but that doesn’t mean he’s not as impactful or as talented as the legendary pass rusher.

A fellow No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Smith played 15 seasons for the Buffalo Bills before finishing his career with the Washington franchise for four years.

Garrett is putting together a similar Hall of Fame candidacy.

He has been frustrated with the Browns’ lack of success, and some believe he might request a trade again.

Nevertheless, the organization has shown that it’s not even willing to entertain the idea of parting with its superstar.

Hopefully, he will stay in Cleveland for the remainder of his career and, more importantly, help turn the franchise around once and for all.

