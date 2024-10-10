Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Browns Worked Out 4 Players On Wednesday

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a challenging position this 2024 season, currently standing at a disappointing 1-4 record.

Their struggles are multifaceted, with quarterback Deshaun Watson’s underwhelming performance leading to significant offensive woes.

The team’s issues extend beyond the quarterback position, encompassing inconsistent tackling, frequent penalties, and dropped passes.

The safety position has been a particular area of concern for the Browns.

In response to these defensive shortcomings, the team is actively seeking solutions to bolster their secondary.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson recently reported that the Browns conducted workouts with four safeties on Wednesday: Trey Dean, former Detroit Lion Tracy Walker, Erick Hallett, and former Pittsburgh Steeler Jalen Elliott.

Following these workouts, the Browns signed Trey Dean to their practice squad.

Dean’s journey to Cleveland is noteworthy. After going undrafted in 2023, he initially joined the New York Jets as a free agent.

Despite an impressive preseason showing, Dean spent the entire season on the Jets’ practice squad.

He became a free agent after the season when the Jets opted not to offer him a future/reserve contract.

Subsequently, Dean found a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, where he experienced the thrill of winning a Super Bowl.

Following this success, Dean signed a future/reserve contract with Kansas City but was waived on July 22, once again becoming a free agent.

