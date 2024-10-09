Former Player Makes A Strong Statement About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

Browns GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski aren’t exactly winning any popularity contests right now after a rocky 1-4 start to the 2024 NFL season.

However, some still see promise in Cleveland’s leadership.

Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker recently offered his perspective on the Browns’ front office duo.

On the “92.3 The Fan” podcast, Tucker expressed his confidence in General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I’m around a lot of different teams. I call a lot of games. I would say without any hesitation that I think the Browns have a top 10 GM-head coach duo in the NFL,” Tucker stated.

He further emphasized that many owners would likely covet Berry and Stefanski for their own organizations.

Interestingly, Tucker distanced the duo from the controversial Deshaun Watson acquisition, stating, “I don’t believe and I probably will never believe that it was their decision to go after Watson and to give him that kind of contract.”

The Browns’ current struggles can’t be solely attributed to coaching, according to Tucker.

However, the team’s trajectory has raised eyebrows. After trading three first-round picks and committing $230 million fully guaranteed to Watson in 2022, expectations were sky-high.

The Browns hoped Watson would propel them toward Super Bowl contention, but that version of the quarterback has yet to materialize.

Adding to the frustration, the team actually seems to have regressed since Watson’s return as the starter.

This comes after Joe Flacco led Cleveland to a playoff berth last year while Watson was sidelined.

The current situation is far from what the Browns envisioned when making their bold move for Watson.

